RECALL ROUNDUP: Fisher-Price Toys, Baby Bath Seats & Safetussin Cough Medicine packaging

Several popular products are being pulled due to safety concerns, including Fisher-Price baby toys, a baby bath seat and Safetussin cough medication’s packaging.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) website, hazards on these recalls include choking, drowning and poisoning.

Recommended Videos

Here’s what you need to know to keep your family safe:

Fisher-Price Stroller Toy

The CPSC is recalling around 253,000 of Fisher-Price’s Brunch and Go stroller toys due to a potential choking hazard.

The toy features an egg yolk, which can crack and be swallowed by young children, posing a safety risk.

According to the CPSC, Fisher-Price has received five reports of this occurring, with two reports of an infant putting a piece of the yolk toy in their mouth. No injuries have been reported as of this writing.

These toys were sold at Kohl’s, Macy’s, Hobby Lobby, Nordstrom, Walmart, T.J. Maxx, Amazon.com and Ross from February 2022 to March 2025.

Users are advised to keep these toys away from children and contact Fisher-Price for a free replacement. The CPSC said users should mark the egg part of the toy with the word “Recall,” the unique case number and upload a photo to this website, where more instructions can be found.

Once a confirmation receipt is received, the toy should be disposed of.

Fisher-Price is contacting known buyers directly, the CPSC said.

You can find the recall information here.

Fisher-Price Tissue Box

Fisher-Price is recalling around 15,300 of its Tissue Box toys, which were sold with three-in-one SnugaPuppy Activity Centers.

The CPSC said the detachable tissue box can come apart and expose small support brackets. This can pose a choking hazard for small children.

The company has received a report of the toy coming apart and an infant placing a support bracket in their mouth. No injuries have been reported, the CPSC said.

The recalled toys were sold at Walmart stores and online, Amazon.com and other websites from November 2022 to February 2025.

Users with this toy should remove it from the activity center and keep it away from children. All known buyers are being contacted directly, but users can also contact Fisher-Price to receive a free replacement toy.

Owners will be asked to mark the toy with the word “Recall,” its case number, mark “X” on the cloth tissues and upload a photo to this website, which has more details.

Owners should throw the recalled toy in the trash once they get a confirmation receipt.

You can find the recall information here.

Bebamour Baby Bath Seats

Around 1,350 of bath seats for babies from Bebamour are being recalled because of a drowning hazard.

The CPSC said the recalled seat is unstable and can tip over when in use. Additionally, the leg openings are too wide and a baby can slip out of the seat, posing a serious injury risk.

No injuries have been reported as of this writing, according to the CPSC.

These bath seats were sold on Amazon.com and Bebamour.com from May 2024 to February 2025.

While Bebamour and Amazon are contacting all known buyers directly, owners can reach out to Bebamour by email for refund and disposal information.

You can find the recall information here.

Safetussin Cough Medicine Packages

Kramer Laboratories is recalling around 14,250 over-the-counter (OTC) Safetussin Max Strength Multi-Symptom cough, Cold and Flu blister packs.

The CPSC said the packaging violates the Poison Prevention Packaging Act because it is not in child-resistant packaging and contains acetaminophen, posing a poisoning risk to young children.

No injuries have been reported as of this writing, the CPSC website said.

The medicine was sold at H-E-B, regional grocery stores and independently owned pharmacies from July 2024 to March 2025.

Users are advised to keep the recalled product out of sight and reach of children. The CPSC said users should contact Kramer Laboratories for information on how to get a full refund. While only the packaging is being recalled, both the medicine and packaging should be disposed of, according to the CPSC.

You can find the recall information here.