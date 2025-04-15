Veterans reflect on Saigon’s fall in KSAT special

SAN ANTONIO – Edgewood Independent School District has a strong bond with its military veterans. Many know about its distinction as having the highest Latino American casualties of the war in Vietnam.
On Wednesday at 7 p.m., KSAT will highlight their sacrifices in the special, “50 Years After The Fall: From Saigon to San Antonio.”
KSAT shared some of those stories on Monday.
In the 5 p.m. newscast, several Edgewood District Veterans spoke with Steve Spriester about their experience in Vietnam.
During the 6 p.m. newscast, Edgewood District Veterans explained the purpose of their weekly breakfast meetings with other veterans from the district.
On the Nightbeat at 10 p.m., KSAT shared a story from United States Marine Corps veteran Dwight McDonald, who helped evacuate thousands during the Fall of Saigon in April 1975.
He explained how a Christmas song that played repeatedly on the compound’s speakers caused problems later on in life.
