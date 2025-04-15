Skip to main content
Veterans reflect on Saigon’s fall in KSAT special

The stories previewed Monday showcase the upcoming news special, ‘50 Years After the Fall, from Saigon to San Antonio’

Steve Spriester, Anchor/Reporter

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

Adam B. Higgins, Photojournalist

Tags: Saigon to San Antonio, West Side, Military, Vietnam War
50 Years After the Fall: From Saigon to San Antonio. (KSAT)

Editor's Note: This article is part of KSAT’s special, "50 Years After The Fall: From Saigon to San Antonio," highlighting how the war in Vietnam affected veterans in the Alamo City and South Texas. The one-hour special will air live at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 16, on KSAT Plus, KSAT 12 and KSAT.com. The special will stream again at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 30 on KSAT Plus.

SAN ANTONIO – Edgewood Independent School District has a strong bond with its military veterans. Many know about its distinction as having the highest Latino American casualties of the war in Vietnam.

On Wednesday at 7 p.m., KSAT will highlight their sacrifices in the special, “50 Years After The Fall: From Saigon to San Antonio.”

KSAT shared some of those stories on Monday.

In the 5 p.m. newscast, several Edgewood District Veterans spoke with Steve Spriester about their experience in Vietnam.

During the 6 p.m. newscast, Edgewood District Veterans explained the purpose of their weekly breakfast meetings with other veterans from the district.

On the Nightbeat at 10 p.m., KSAT shared a story from United States Marine Corps veteran Dwight McDonald, who helped evacuate thousands during the Fall of Saigon in April 1975.

He explained how a Christmas song that played repeatedly on the compound’s speakers caused problems later on in life.

About the Authors
Steve Spriester started at KSAT in 1995 as a general assignments reporter. Now, he anchors the station's top-rated 5, 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts.

Daniel P. Villanueva has been with KSAT 12 since 2003 and is the producer of our weekly sports show, "Instant Replay." Villanueva is a graduate of St. Mary's University and is a TAPB and Lone Star Emmy award winner.

