San Antonio Zoo welcomes pygmy falcon chick, first born at the zoo in over 20 years

The San Antonio Zoo welcomed a new pygmy falcon to the area.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo announced that a pygmy falcon has finally hatched.

In a news release, zoo officials said they welcomed a baby pygmy falcon chick, a small predator with the “biggest personality,” on March 18.

At birth, the pygmy falcon hatched fully feathered and weighed 6.5 grams, which is a little bigger than a quarter, the zoo said.

“This Pygmy Falcon chick’s hatching is a monumental achievement for our animal care and conservation teams,” said Tim Morrow, president and CEO of San Antonio Zoo.

The zoo said the bird is “tediously cared for” and is hand-fed every two hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the early stages of development.

The pygmy falcon is the 12th chick to hatch at the San Antonio Zoo and the zoo’s first since 2004, zoo officials said.

The zoo added that the pygmy falcon is also the only one to hatch inside a U.S. zoo in the past year, according to the zoo’s database called Species360 Zoological.

“Through our conservation programs, this birth contributes to the survival of its species and strengthens our passion and purpose,” Morrow said. ”San Antonio Zoo is committed to securing a future for wildlife, and this little falcon proves we’re on the right track. Plus, who can resist that tiny, feather-filled cuteness?”

The bird’s parents, Squiggy and Laverne, came from the San Diego Zoo.

Squiggy, who is male, was born in 2023. Laverne was born in 2021, zoo officials said.

