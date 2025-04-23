Man shot, killed after road rage incident escalates in Universal City, police chief says

UNIVERSAL CITY, Texas – A 36-year-old man died after he was shot multiple times during a road rage incident, Universal City police confirmed to KSAT.

Universal City Police Chief Johnny Siemens said officers responded around 11 p.m. on Tuesday to Springwood Square near Farm-to-Market 1976.

Siemens said investigators discovered that two drivers were involved in a road rage incident. They eventually pulled over to confront each other.

Police said one of the drivers — identified as Jan Michael Molina Gonzalez — was shot during the confrontation.

Siemens said no arrests have been made. The Texas Rangers are assisting with the investigation.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update you once more information becomes available.