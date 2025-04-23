Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
79º
Join Insider for Free

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Man shot, killed after road rage incident escalates in Universal City, police chief says

Jan Michael Molina Gonzalez died from his injuries

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Daniela Ibarra, Investigative Reporter

Tags: Crime, Bexar County, Universal City
Police Lights on top of car (KPRC2/Click2Houston.com)

UNIVERSAL CITY, Texas – A 36-year-old man died after he was shot multiple times during a road rage incident, Universal City police confirmed to KSAT.

Universal City Police Chief Johnny Siemens said officers responded around 11 p.m. on Tuesday to Springwood Square near Farm-to-Market 1976.

Recommended Videos

Siemens said investigators discovered that two drivers were involved in a road rage incident. They eventually pulled over to confront each other.

Police said one of the drivers — identified as Jan Michael Molina Gonzalez — was shot during the confrontation.

Siemens said no arrests have been made. The Texas Rangers are assisting with the investigation.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update you once more information becomes available.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Rocky Garza headshot

Rocky Garza Jr. is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12 News.

email

twitter

Daniela Ibarra headshot

Daniela Ibarra joined the KSAT News team in July 2023. This isn’t her first time in the KSAT newsroom– the San Antonio native spent the summer of 2017 as an intern. Daniela is a proud Mean Green alum, earning her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of North Texas.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS