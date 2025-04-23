Microburst of heavy winds damages Uvalde business; 2 drivers rescued from high water amid storm

UVALDE COUNTY, Texas – A line of thunderstorms moved through areas of south central and west Texas early Wednesday morning. Some of those areas, including San Antonio, received much-needed rainfall.

Other areas, such as Uvalde, also dealt with storm damage caused by gusty winds.

In addition to receiving 1.13 inches of rain, Uvalde’s Garner Field Airport experienced winds gusting at 35 miles per hour around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

However, the reading at the airport did not report updated wind gusts until 4:55 a.m.

According to the Uvalde Leader-News, the Aulick Industries facility — located at 4043 East U.S. Highway 90 just east of downtown Uvalde — appeared to sustain heavy winds during Wednesday morning’s storms.

An official with the National Weather Service Austin-San Antonio office told the Leader-News that a microburst of maximum winds estimated at 65 miles per hour likely caused damage to the facility and trees nearby.

A microburst is a localized column of sinking air within a thunderstorm and is usually less than or equal to 2.5 miles in diameter. Microbursts can cause extensive damage at the surface. In some instances, microbursts can be life-threatening.

The more than an inch of rain the city received also spurred two high-water rescues.

According to the Uvalde Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters rescued two drivers trapped in vehicles submerged in floodwaters.

Volunteer firefighters also responded to a driver who crashed into a ditch along U.S. Highway 83.

The volunteer fire department said no injuries were reported in any of these incidents.

