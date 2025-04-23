‘Need to be held responsible’: Family dealing with damages after illegal party on Bexar County land

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Deep tire tracks stretch across one family’s recently seeded farmland in southwest Bexar County, and an illegal party is to blame.

“I had no idea that it was going on and that’s what really made it bad,” one family member said. “I was asleep.”

A report from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office confirmed deputies responded to the plot of land on Ladd Road early Sunday morning. The family, who asked not to be identified because of safety concerns, said roughly 300 teenagers were there.

“They need to be held responsible for their actions,” the family said. “It could have ended so much worse, whether it was an adult getting hurt trying to stop the party or kids getting shot.”

The land used for the party is 22 acres. The family said they raise hay there.

The BCSO report said the party caused roughly $1,500 in damages.

“When you cut hay, it’s going to have rough spots, but the trash is the worst thing,” the family said. “The cups we can pick up, but the bottles, we got to pick them up with a shovel.”

A BCSO spokesperson said an investigation is underway.

“The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is taking illegal teen takeovers seriously, especially following two recent homicides linked to similar events,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office dispatch by calling 210-335-6000 or emailing TIPS@bexar.org.

