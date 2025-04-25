Skip to main content
Local News

Former Judson ISD teacher found guilty of aggravated sex assault of a child

Ryan Patrick England told students to keep it a secret, according to police

Madalynn Lambert, Content Gatherer

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

Ryan Patrick England. (Bexar County Jail, Copyright 2025 by Bexar County Jail- All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A former elementary school teacher at Judson Independent School District was found guilty on Thursday of aggravated sexual assault of a child by a Bexar County jury.

Ryan Patrick England faces up to life behind bars.

An investigation revealed there were five victims from Elof Elementary School.

Over five years ago, the father of an 8-year-old girl reported an assault to Judson ISD police, according to an arrest affidavit.

The child stated that England placed his hands in her pants several times, the affidavit states.

He tried to give her “Takis and snacks” and told her to keep it a secret, police said.

The alleged incidents occurred both during and after school during “Adventure Club” time, police said.

A judge will determine England’s sentencing at a later date.

Madalynn Lambert is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin in 2024 with a degree in journalism and minors in global and science communication.

Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with 15 years of experience in the broadcast news business. Erica has covered a wide array of stories all over Central and South Texas. She's currently the court reporter and cohost of the podcast Texas Crime Stories.

