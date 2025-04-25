Former Judson ISD teacher found guilty of aggravated sex assault of a child

SAN ANTONIO – A former elementary school teacher at Judson Independent School District was found guilty on Thursday of aggravated sexual assault of a child by a Bexar County jury.

Ryan Patrick England faces up to life behind bars.

An investigation revealed there were five victims from Elof Elementary School.

Over five years ago, the father of an 8-year-old girl reported an assault to Judson ISD police, according to an arrest affidavit.

The child stated that England placed his hands in her pants several times, the affidavit states.

He tried to give her “Takis and snacks” and told her to keep it a secret, police said.

The alleged incidents occurred both during and after school during “Adventure Club” time, police said.

A judge will determine England’s sentencing at a later date.

