Judson ISD teacher arrested for aggravated sex assault of 8-year-old girl, police say

SAN ANTONIO – An elementary school teacher at Judson Independent School District has been arrested for aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to an arrest affidavit.

Ryan Patrick England, 33, a first-grade teacher at Elolf Elementary School, was arrested Wednesday after inappropriately touching an 8-year-old student, the affidavit states.

The father of the victim reported the assault to Judson ISD police on Saturday, according to the affidavit.

The child stated that England placed his hands in her pants several times, the affidavit states.

He tried to give her “Takis and snacks” and said to keep it a secret, police said.

The alleged incidents occurred both during and after school during “Adventure Club” time, police said.

A page on Judson ISD’s website states that England has been with the school for eight years, and he has been teaching first grade for six of those years.

KSAT 12 News has reached out to Judson ISD for comment. This story will be updated once more information becomes available.