Child sex assault suspect back in custody after being released from jail despite additional warrant

SAN ANTONIO – A man charged with aggravated sex assault of a child was rearrested Monday after Bexar County Jail officials said an additional warrant against him had not been entered into criminal databases prior to his release.

Pedro Gonzales, 33, was taken into custody around midday at a home in Floresville, according to a BCSO release.

Pedro Gonzales, 33. (BCSO)

BCSO officials said Gonzales was arrested, processed and released on bond properly, but that after his release Texas Department of Public Safety officials notified them that an additional warrant for Gonzales was pending and had not been entered in either state or federal criminal databases.

Jail officials said Gonzales’ release and rearrest was not considered an erroneous release, an issue that has plagued the facility for more than a year.