Sheriff tracks down man mistakenly released from Bexar County Jail after clerical error, officials say
Inmate found in 200 block of Nolan Street.
SAN ANTONIO – An inmate of the Bexar County Jail is back in custody after he was mistakenly released following a clerical error, officials said.
Dylan Alexander Murray, 24, had received a personal recognizance bond for a non-violent state charge and was released from custody around 1:15 a.m. Thursday, according to officials with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.
A clerical error was made while Murray was pending magistration for an out-of-county warrant, officials said. He was then released from custody.
Sheriff Javier Salazar, along with investigators from the Criminal Investigations Division, initiated a search for Murray.
Salazar found Murray in the 200 block of Nolan Street and placed him back into custody.
Murray was taken back to the jail for processing.
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.