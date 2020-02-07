Sheriff tracks down man mistakenly released from Bexar County Jail after clerical error, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – An inmate of the Bexar County Jail is back in custody after he was mistakenly released following a clerical error, officials said.

Dylan Alexander Murray, 24, had received a personal recognizance bond for a non-violent state charge and was released from custody around 1:15 a.m. Thursday, according to officials with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

A clerical error was made while Murray was pending magistration for an out-of-county warrant, officials said. He was then released from custody.

Sheriff Javier Salazar, along with investigators from the Criminal Investigations Division, initiated a search for Murray.

Salazar found Murray in the 200 block of Nolan Street and placed him back into custody.

Murray was taken back to the jail for processing.