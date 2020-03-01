62ºF

Officials: Man arrested for sexually assaulting child after picking her up from school

He’s charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and is being held on $65K bond

Pictured is Marvin Villanueva-Alvarado.

SAN ANTONIO – One man is behind bars after police say he picked up a 12-year-old girl from school and sexually assaulted her.

According to an arrest affidavit, 33-year-old Marvin Villanueva-Alvarado is the husband of one of the child’s family members — that’s when police say he drove the child to a friend’s house and sexually assaulted her.

He is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and is being held on a $65,000 bond.

Villanueva-Alvarado’s pre-hearing date is set for April 8th, according to the Bexar County Court’s website.

