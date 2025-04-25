Hays County officer arrested following alleged sexual misconduct claim

HAYS COUNTY, Texas – A Hays County corrections officer has been arrested following an alleged sexual misconduct claim from a female inmate.

According to the Hays County Sheriff’s Office, 46-year-old corrections officer John Duran was accused of sexual misconduct by the female inmate on April 4.

An internal investigation immediately began, and Duran no longer had contact with any female inmates inside the jail.

During the initial investigation, it was determined that the allegations Duran was facing could be criminal if true. The internal investigation was dropped, and the Hays County Criminal Investigation Division (CID) began a criminal investigation.

CID investigators took their findings to the Hays County District Attorney’s Office, and arrest warrants were issued.

Duran was arrested Thursday night and charged with official oppression, a Class A misdemeanor, and tampering with a governmental record, a state jail felony.

“We hold our personnel to the highest standards, and any violation of that duty will be met with swift accountability to ensure the safety and dignity of those in our care,” said Anthony Hipolito, Hays County Sheriff. “While I take pride in the work the men and women of the Hays County Sheriff’s Office do every day, the actions of this corrections officer betray the trust placed in him by the public, those he works with and undermine the integrity of our agency.”

Duran, who has been with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office since 2022, is currently on administrative leave.