Our Community Salutes San Antonio seeks volunteers for annual event

SAN ANTONIO – Clemens High School senior Donivan Hand made the courageous commitment to enlist in the military after graduating.

He is also one of more than 200 students who will be publicly acknowledged for their decision to serve their country at the Enlistee Recognition Ceremony hosted by Our Community Salutes San Antonio.

The annual gala takes place every spring, recognizing seniors and their families. The ceremony fosters a supportive network for the newly enlisted and their families as they embark on their military journey.

Every enlistee is personally recognized in front of their peers, family, friends, and servicemen and women.

Volunteers are crucial for ensuring every student who commits to military service has a memorable occasion.

Founded in 2009, Our Community Salutes - USA (OCS) is the only national, nonprofit organization that recognizes, honors, and supports high school seniors and their families who plan to enlist in the military following graduation.