Pleasanton man charged in connection with dog attack that injured himself, 2 others, police say

Frank Escalante, 56, is facing two counts of an attack by dog causing serious bodily injury, Pleasanton police said Monday.

PLEASANTON, Texas – The Pleasanton Police Department announced the arrest of a man whose dog attacked him and two other people earlier this year.

The dog attack happened at approximately 4:30 p.m. on March 3 near the intersection of South Smith Street and East White Street.

In the attack, authorities said the pit bull first bit a 22-year-old woman multiple times. The woman’s father, who witnessed the attack and attempted to help his daughter, was also bitten by the dog more than once. The woman’s father suffered a fractured shoulder, police said.

The dog’s owner also attempted to intervene before he was mauled. Pleasanton police said the owner, identified as 56-year-old Frank Escalante, suffered facial and bodily injuries in addition to “missing pieces” from one of his legs.

Upon arrival, Pleasanton officers said they fired their weapons at the dog to prevent “further attack.”

Elijah Blue, a witness to the attack, previously told KSAT what he saw and heard during the attack.

“The owner kept pleading and crying, ‘Shoot him. Please kill him. Please,’” Blue told KSAT. “And I felt helpless.”

At the time, Blue said he was armed only with a knife.

Escalante’s injuries prompted a “prolonged hospital stay” until he recovered from his injuries, authorities said.

Pleasanton police detectives said they obtained an arrest warrant for Escalante while he remained hospitalized. Upon his release, the department charged Escalante with two counts in connection with the dog attack that caused serious bodily injuries.

Escalante surrendered to police on Monday, authorities said in a social media post. He is being booked into the Atascosa County Jail on those two charges.

