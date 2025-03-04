Three people hospitalized after dog attack in Pleasanton, police say

PLEASANTON, Texas – Three people were transported to a hospital after a dog attack in Pleasanton, according to police.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Monday near South Smith Street and East White Street.

Recommended Videos

Officers initially received a call about a mother and child who were attacked by a “large dog,” a Facebook post from the Pleasanton Police Department said.

Pleasanton police said the responding officers received additional calls about the dog attacking a third person who was bleeding heavily.

Officers found the dog attacking a man on the ground upon arrival at the scene. Police said he was “losing a lot of blood.”

One of the officers fired a gunshot at the dog to prevent further injuries to the man, police said. The dog stopped attacking the man and began running toward other people.

Police said the officers then used “less lethal measures” since there were multiple other people in the area. However, those safety measures failed.

The officers ultimately fired more shots and “prevented further attack,” police said.

KSAT has reached out to Pleasanton police for more information.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update you once more information becomes available.