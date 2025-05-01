Skip to main content
Food, family-friendly events and live music on tap at PACfest 2025

The festivities will run until 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 1

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

John Paul Barajas, Reporter

Tags: PACfest, Palo Alto College, Fiesta, South Side

SAN ANTONIO – The largest Fiesta party south of U.S. Highway 90 is officially underway.

PACfest, the annual event hosted at Palo Alto College, began at noon Thursday with a packed schedule filled with food, live music and a Monster Truck display.

The PACfest festivities are expected to run from now until 11:30 p.m. Admission is $10, including free admission for children ages 12 and under. Parking is free.

KSAT 12’s John Paul Barajas reported live from PACfest during The 6 O’Clock News on Thursday.

