Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
39º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Latin Grammy Award-winning artist announced as PACfest 2025 co-headliner

PACfest 2025 is scheduled for Thursday, May 1

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Tags: Fiesta, Things To Do, Palo Alto College, Music, PACfest, Alamo Colleges District
Michael Salgado headshot

SAN ANTONIO – Latin Grammy Award-winning artist Michael Salgado will co-headline PACfest 2025, Palo Alto College announced in a news release Wednesday.

Salgado will take the stage on May 1 at the largest Fiesta celebration on the South Side, the release said.

Recommended Videos

“We’re so honored to bring back a PACfest favorite like Michael Salgado,” said Robert Garza, president of Palo Alto College. “After such a hugely successful performance in 2023, we jumped at the opportunity to have such a beloved Norteño legend on our stage once again during his 30th-anniversary tour.”

Salgado is known for his accordion skills and energetic live performances.

He has earned numerous awards for his Norteño and Tejano music, including a Latin Grammy for Best Tejano Album, multiple Latin Billboard Awards and Premios Lo Nuestro nominations.

Singer Alicia Villarreal will join Salgado as co-headliner for PACfest 2025, making history as the first female artist to headline the event’s main stage, according to Palo Alto College.

PACfest is scheduled from noon to 11:30 p.m. For more information, click here.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Gabby Jimenez headshot

Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS