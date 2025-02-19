Latin Grammy Award-winning artist announced as PACfest 2025 co-headliner

SAN ANTONIO – Latin Grammy Award-winning artist Michael Salgado will co-headline PACfest 2025, Palo Alto College announced in a news release Wednesday.

Salgado will take the stage on May 1 at the largest Fiesta celebration on the South Side, the release said.

“We’re so honored to bring back a PACfest favorite like Michael Salgado,” said Robert Garza, president of Palo Alto College. “After such a hugely successful performance in 2023, we jumped at the opportunity to have such a beloved Norteño legend on our stage once again during his 30th-anniversary tour.”

Salgado is known for his accordion skills and energetic live performances.

He has earned numerous awards for his Norteño and Tejano music, including a Latin Grammy for Best Tejano Album, multiple Latin Billboard Awards and Premios Lo Nuestro nominations.

Singer Alicia Villarreal will join Salgado as co-headliner for PACfest 2025, making history as the first female artist to headline the event’s main stage, according to Palo Alto College.

PACfest is scheduled from noon to 11:30 p.m. For more information, click here.

