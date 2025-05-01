Greater:SATX CEO to depart after big wins

Greater:SATX CEO Jenna Saucedo-Herrera is set to make a major career move that will keep her in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s lead economic development organization is in the hunt for a new chief executive.

After a nearly nine-year run as President and CEO of greater:SATX, Jenna Saucedo-Herrera plans to depart the organization in mid-May.

The move comes as greater:SATX has helped secure several major economic development wins for the San Antonio region in recent years and as it’s assembled an impressive pipeline of projects that could funnel significant new investment to the area.

“We’ve been thinking through my succession plan for some time and we have been working to build up the team at greater:SATX,” Saucedo-Herrera told me, noting that she had a significant opportunity that allowed her to remain in the Alamo City.

“I’ll be transitioning to one of our legacy corporate headquarters here in San Antonio as an officer of USAA,” she said.

Saucedo-Herrera will leave some big shoes to fill. Veteran San Antonio business and governmental leader Hope Andrade will step in as interim CEO, according to greater:SATX Chairman Randy Smith, who said the organization will conduct a “robust process” to secure a permanent CEO.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.