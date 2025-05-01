San Antonio sixth grader proudly shows off Fiesta medal she helped create

SAN ANTONIO – Sixth-grader Aliyah Cortes was shocked when she heard that her artwork would be featured on a Fiesta medal.

She was given the news last summer, but she didn’t see the medal until a few weeks ago.

Cortes was one of 3,000 kids who participated in the annual arts competition hosted by the City of San Antonio Parks & Rec Department’s Anti-Graffiti program during summer camp. Her artwork features a strawberry and has the slogan “Graffiti is Barry Bad.”

She was given the news a few weeks after she made the drawing. “I was shocked. I didn’t know if they were actually going to come out with the medal, but they did,” she smiled.

Other pieces of art she’s created have received recognition in other categories.