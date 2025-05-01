Skip to main content
San Antonio sixth grader proudly shows off Fiesta medal she helped create

Student was one of 3,000 kids who participated in the annual arts competition

Patty Santos, Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

Richard Baltazar, Video Editor

SAN ANTONIO – Sixth-grader Aliyah Cortes was shocked when she heard that her artwork would be featured on a Fiesta medal.

She was given the news last summer, but she didn’t see the medal until a few weeks ago.

Cortes was one of 3,000 kids who participated in the annual arts competition hosted by the City of San Antonio Parks & Rec Department’s Anti-Graffiti program during summer camp. Her artwork features a strawberry and has the slogan “Graffiti is Barry Bad.”

She was given the news a few weeks after she made the drawing. “I was shocked. I didn’t know if they were actually going to come out with the medal, but they did,” she smiled.

Other pieces of art she’s created have received recognition in other categories.

