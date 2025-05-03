1 injured in South Side shooting, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – One person was injured in a shooting on the South Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were initially dispatched for a reported stabbing around 11:35 p.m. Friday in the 100 Block of San Juan Road, but upon arrival, they found a male with a gunshot wound in his abdomen, police said.

Witnesses told officers they heard a gunshot from a wooded area to the north, then saw the male walking south toward San Juan Road.

“The victim gave very limited information and would not confirm his own identity,” police said in a preliminary report.

The male was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A firearm was recovered at the scene, police said. It is still unclear what led up to the shooting.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

