Teen hospitalized after shooting in Seguin, police say

The shooting happened on Sunday in the 500 block of Avenue C

Madalynn Lambert, Content Gatherer

SEGUIN, Texas – An investigation is underway after a 16-year-old girl was shot, according to Seguin police.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Sunday in the 500 block of Avenue C.

Upon arrival, officers located the teen who suffered a gunshot wound to her leg, police said.

The teen was then transported to a hospital in San Antonio for medical treatment.

Further information on the shooting was not readily available.

Authorities encourage anyone with information related to the case to contact the Seguin Police Department at (830) 379-2123.

You can also submit an anonymous tip to the Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-403-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

