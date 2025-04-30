Man on Texas’ most wanted fugitive list arrested in Converse, DPS says

CONVERSE, Texas – A 56-year-old man on the Texas Department of Public Safety’s most wanted fugitive list was arrested Monday in Converse, according to a news release.

David Earl Rogers had been wanted out of Bexar County since December 2024 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault of a family/household member by impeding breath or circulation and interference with emergency assistance, DPS said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Attorney General’s Office, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s Office of the Inspector General and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, assisted in Rogers’ arrest.

According to DPS, Rogers has a criminal history in Bexar County that includes assault, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, terroristic threat, unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance charges.

Rogers was arrested within a month of his addition to the state’s most wanted fugitive list, the release stated.