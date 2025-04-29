Skip to main content
Drizzle icon
90º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

UTSA faculty member arrested at university’s main campus, school official says

The university says the faculty member was arrested in connection with a ‘criminal investigation’

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Misael Gomez, Photojournalist

Madalynn Lambert, Content Gatherer

Tags: UTSA, Crime, San Antonio, Northwest Side, FBI
The University of Texas at San Antonio campus on the Northwest Side. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A University of Texas at San Antonio faculty member was arrested Tuesday at its main campus, a university spokesperson confirmed to KSAT.

The university confirmed the arrest is not related to immigration enforcement. However, UTSA said the faculty member was arrested in connection with a “criminal investigation” unrelated to the university.

Recommended Videos

At this time, it is unclear what led up to the faculty member’s arrest or the nature of the alleged “criminal investigation.”

“We’d refer you to the FBI for information,” the UTSA spokesperson told KSAT, in part.

KSAT has since reached out to the FBI for more information, but the station has yet to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

More recent crime coverage on KSAT:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Nate Kotisso headshot

Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.

email

Misael Gomez headshot

Misael started at KSAT-TV as a photojournalist in 1987.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS