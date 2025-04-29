UTSA faculty member arrested at university’s main campus, school official says

The University of Texas at San Antonio campus on the Northwest Side.

SAN ANTONIO – A University of Texas at San Antonio faculty member was arrested Tuesday at its main campus, a university spokesperson confirmed to KSAT.

The university confirmed the arrest is not related to immigration enforcement. However, UTSA said the faculty member was arrested in connection with a “criminal investigation” unrelated to the university.

At this time, it is unclear what led up to the faculty member’s arrest or the nature of the alleged “criminal investigation.”

“We’d refer you to the FBI for information,” the UTSA spokesperson told KSAT, in part.

KSAT has since reached out to the FBI for more information, but the station has yet to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

