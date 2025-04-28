Man arrested in connection with murder case, Kerr County Sheriff’s Office says

(Copyright 2025 by The Kerr County Sheriff's Office - All rights reserved.)

KERR COUNTY, Texas – A man was arrested on Monday in connection with a murder investigation, according to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office.

Gonzalo Mendoza-Gonzalez, 22, was booked into the Kerr County Jail, the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

Deputies responded around 4 a.m. on Monday for reports of a vehicle blocking a road in the 100 block of Sutherland Lane.

While investigating the abandoned Chevrolet Silverado, deputies were dispatched to a mini-mart in the 4400 block of Highway 27 for people knocking on windows, according to the sheriff’s office.

Upon arrival, deputies located Mendoza-Gonzalez and an unidentified female. The sheriff’s office stated both denied affiliation with the abandoned vehicle.

The Facebook post said Mendoza-Gonzalez and the female were given a ride to a local hotel. Soon after their release, deputies were notified by the Austin Police Department that the abandoned vehicle was used in connection with a homicide on Sunday.

The sheriff’s office said deputies returned to the hotel and detained Mendoza-Gonzalez and the female. Deputies found that Mendoza-Gonzalez had a gun with ammunition, the Facebook post stated.

Upon further investigation, Mendoza-Gonzalez was taken into custody for murder, the sheriff’s office said.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update you once more information becomes available.