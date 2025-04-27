Man accused of causing fatal west Bexar County crash was driving 108 mph, affidavit says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The man accused of causing a deadly two-vehicle crash in far west Bexar County was going 108 mph at the time, over 60 mph over the speed limit, according to an arrest affidavit.

Richard Aron Gonzales, 20, was arrested Friday by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office for manslaughter in connection with the April 23 crash, booking records show.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 11000 block of Alamo Ranch Parkway.

Before the crash, multiple witnesses told deputies they saw a white Ford Mustang “driving recklessly and at high speeds” from as far back as State Highway 151.

The affidavit said video footage captured from nearby business cameras also showed Gonzales “driving at a high speed.”

The crash happened in the 11000 block of Alamo Ranch Parkway. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Gonzales struck the driver door area of a Lexus SUV, the affidavit said, “causing the victim vehicle to roll over and spin around.”

Both Gonzales and the driver of the Lexus, Patricia Browning, sustained serious injuries and were taken to a hospital, BCSO said.

Browning, 71, was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office said she died of blunt force injuries.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that the driver of the Ford Mustang is a 20-year-old man. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

According to the affidavit, the speedometer in Gonzales’ vehicle was locked at 100 mph at the time of the crash.

Data from the vehicle later revealed Gonzales was driving 108 mph in a marked 45 mph zone, the affidavit said.

Booking records show Gonzales has since been released on bond.

