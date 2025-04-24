20-year-old driver will be charged with manslaughter in deadly west Bexar County crash, BCSO says

The crash happened in the 11000 block of Alamo Ranch Parkway.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office released new details Thursday about a deadly two-vehicle crash that slowed traffic at a busy far west Bexar County intersection.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 11000 block of Alamo Ranch Parkway.

Before the crash, multiple witnesses told deputies that they saw a white Ford Mustang was “driving recklessly and at high speeds” from as far back as State Highway 151.

According to BCSO, the allegedly speeding Ford Mustang collided with a black Lexus SUV.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that the driver of the Ford Mustang is a 20-year-old man. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Both drivers of the Ford Mustang and Lexus SUV sustained serious injuries and were transported to a local hospital, BCSO said Thursday. The driver was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

On Wednesday night, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the victim’s identity as Patricia Browning, 71. She died of blunt force injuries, the medical examiner’s office said.

Sheriff’s deputies told KSAT that driver of the white Ford Mustang, a 20-year-old man, remains hospitalized. They also said a warrant for the man’s toxicology report is in the works.

Upon release from the hospital, BCSO said the man will be formally charged with manslaughter when he is booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center.

