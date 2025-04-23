Two-vehicle crash causes lane closures in far west Bexar County, sheriff’s office says

(Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A driver was seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash in far west Bexar County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 11000 block of Alamo Ranch Parkway.

The sheriff’s office told KSAT that the crash has shut down westbound traffic starting at Lone Star Parkway and Alamo Ranch Parkway.

The crash happened in the 11000 block of Alamo Ranch Parkway.

According to BCSO, traffic is being redirected to Lonestar Parkway.

First responders were conducting CPR on a person involved in the crash, BCSO said.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update you once more information becomes available.