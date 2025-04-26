Motorcyclist hit, killed after multi-vehicle crash on Southeast Side, SAPD says

The crash happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Southeast Military Drive and South Presa Street.

SAN ANTONIO – A 28-year-old man riding a motorcycle was hit and killed after a multi-vehicle crash on the Southeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Southeast Military Drive and South Presa Street.

Police said the motorcyclist collided with another vehicle while he was traveling eastbound on Southeast Military Drive. The driver of that vehicle was turning left onto southbound South Presa Street, SAPD said.

The crash happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Southeast Military Drive and South Presa Street.

The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

All drivers involved in the collision remained at the scene, police said.

At this time, SAPD said it is unknown who is at fault and whether any charges are pending.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

