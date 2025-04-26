Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
81º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Motorcyclist hit, killed after multi-vehicle crash on Southeast Side, SAPD says

The crash happened at the intersection of Southeast Military Drive and South Presa Street

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Ricardo Moreno, Photojournalist

Tags: Crash, SAPD, Southeast Side, San Antonio
The crash happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Southeast Military Drive and South Presa Street. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A 28-year-old man riding a motorcycle was hit and killed after a multi-vehicle crash on the Southeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Southeast Military Drive and South Presa Street.

Recommended Videos

Police said the motorcyclist collided with another vehicle while he was traveling eastbound on Southeast Military Drive. The driver of that vehicle was turning left onto southbound South Presa Street, SAPD said.

The crash happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Southeast Military Drive and South Presa Street. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

All drivers involved in the collision remained at the scene, police said.

At this time, SAPD said it is unknown who is at fault and whether any charges are pending.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Andrea K. Moreno headshot

Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.

email

Ricardo Moreno headshot

Ricardo Moreno Jr. is a photojournalist at KSAT. Ricardo, a San Antonio native, isn't just a journalist, he's also a screenwriter and filmmaker, bringing a unique perspective to the news. When Ricardo isn't reporting, you might find him working on his fitness or spending time with his family and his Chow Chow.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS