Crime Stoppers, SAPD seeking tips on Southeast Side hit-and-run that left 2 injured

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers and the San Antonio Police Department are asking the public for assistance on a hit-and-run crash that left two people injured on the Southeast Side.

According to San Antonio police, the crash happened around 7:20 a.m. on Thursday, April 17, 2025, at the intersection of Pollydale Avenue and Pecan Valley Drive.

A 20-year-old woman and 21-year-old man were riding on a Harley Davidson motorcycle when they were struck by a 2015 Nissan Altima. Police said the man and woman suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Two motorcyclists were struck by a vehicle on the Southeast Side. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The driver of the Nissan Altima fled the area without rendering aid, police said, and the vehicle was found abandoned on Menlo Boulevard. The driver is wanted for collision involving serious bodily injury.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for tips that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

Tips can also be left on the P3 Tips app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play. Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

