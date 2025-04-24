‘You’ve got to watch out’: Witness reflects on aftermath of deadly crash in far west Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – At least one person who witnessed a deadly crash Wednesday afternoon in far west Bexar County described the area as a regular danger zone.

A 71-year-old driver, identified as Patricia Browning, was killed in the two-vehicle crash.

The collision happened around 12:30 p.m. on Alamo Ranch Parkway, not far from State Highway 151.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, Browning’s SUV was hit by a speeding car driven by a 20-year-old man whose name has not been released.

Josh Mendez was working at a car wash nearby when he said he heard a disturbing sound.

“A crashing sound. I thought it was backfire,” Mendez said. “And it was a car flipping, at least two times. Right here. Getting T-boned.”

Just seconds before, Mendez said he had noticed two vehicles flying by, with the Mustang driving what he estimated to be at least 120 miles per hour.

A co-worker of his, Jacob Sanchez, documented the crash scene on video and also estimated that the car may have been traveling approximately 100 miles per hour at the time of the crash.

Jared Murrell, who was driving in the area at the time of the crash, also shared footage of the scene with KSAT.

The video showed a white Mustang passing by Murrell in a blur just before it slammed into an SUV.

Mendez said Browning had just left a shopping center and attempted to go across Alamo Ranch Parkway when her SUV was hit.

Mendez and a co-worker then joined about a dozen other people who ran to the scene, trying desperately to free her from the wreckage.

“You could see groceries on the floor,” Mendez said. “She came from H-E-B as if it was a normal day.”

Mendez said this is not the first time he has seen cars speeding up and down the busy road.

He said drivers often exit the nearby highway and fail to slow down when they hit the street.

“I’m always telling everybody, ‘Please, you’ve got to watch out. Don’t use this intersection,” Mendez said.

Mendez said he fears if something isn’t done, there could be more destruction or fatalities. He told KSAT he suggested traffic lights should be added in the area to stop drivers from speeding.

A report from BCSO states the driver of the Mustang also suffered injuries.

Deputies said the driver will most likely be charged with manslaughter after he is released from the hospital.

