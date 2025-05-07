Hays County corrections officer arrested on child assault charges

HAYS COUNTY, Texas – A Hays County corrections officer has been arrested and is facing multiple felony child sexual assault charges.

The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office arrested George Snell, 35, on Tuesday, according to the Hays County Sheriff’s Office.

Recommended Videos

Jail records revealed Snell is facing two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child. According to the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office, the arrest stemmed from an ongoing criminal investigation from August 2024.

“The arrest of a Hays County Sheriff’s Office employee for such a horrific crime is sickening and a betrayal of everything this badge stands for,” said Hays County Sheriff Anthony Hipolito. “I know this damages the trust in our community places in us-and I don’t take that lightly.

Hipolito terminated Snell on Tuesday after being notified of his arrest warrants. Snell had been an officer with Hays County since November 2022.

“Let me be clear; there is zero tolerance for criminal behavior in this agency,” Hipolito said. “Any employee who breaks the law, especially as vile as this, will be held fully accountable.”

Snell’s bond is set at $500,000.