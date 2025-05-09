Teacher Appreciation Week deals educators can still redeem before week ends

SAN ANTONIO – Teacher Appreciation Week is coming to an end, but there are still some last-minute ways to show your appreciation.

Places around the Alamo City are offering specials for teachers. Here is a list:

Whataburger - Between 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. on May 9, teachers with a valid ID can score a free breakfast menu item. This is only available in store, at the drive-thru and on takeout orders.

Buffalo Wild Wings - From now through May 11, teachers with valid IDs can save 20% on dine-in, call-in and walk-in orders.

Einstein Bros. Bagels - Gift cards purchased online are 20% off for Teacher Appreciation Week.

Logan’s Roadhouse - From now through May 12, this steakhouse chain is offering 20% off one entrée for teachers with a valid ID.

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria - Teachers with a valid ID on May 9 will receive 15% off all orders. However, this cannot be combined with other discounts.

Insomnia Cookies - Teachers with a valid ID can get a buy one get one free deal on Classic Cookies when they buy in store from now through May 11.

Potbelly - Teachers can get a free cookie or a regular-sized fountain drink when they buy any entrée and show an ID in store.

McAlister’s Deli - Participating stores are offering a free Big tea when educators show a teacher’s badge or ID. The offer is only available in store and for takeout orders and can only be used for tea.

Tiff’s Treats - Use the code “15TIFFS” to get 15% off cookie orders on May 9.

Sonic - The burger chain has a special Sonic Teachers’ Circle Rewards program on the app. When teachers sign up on May 9, they can get some special offers, including a free snack or side with purchase, a buy one get one free Sonic Blast and a $1.99 Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburger.

Always check with your local establishment to ensure they are offering the deal at that location.