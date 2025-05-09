Skip to main content
Local News

Teacher Appreciation Week deals educators can still redeem before week ends

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

Tags: Teachers, Deals
Image by Wokandapix from Pixabay.

SAN ANTONIO – Teacher Appreciation Week is coming to an end, but there are still some last-minute ways to show your appreciation.

Places around the Alamo City are offering specials for teachers. Here is a list:

  • Whataburger - Between 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. on May 9, teachers with a valid ID can score a free breakfast menu item. This is only available in store, at the drive-thru and on takeout orders.
  • Buffalo Wild Wings - From now through May 11, teachers with valid IDs can save 20% on dine-in, call-in and walk-in orders.
  • Einstein Bros. Bagels - Gift cards purchased online are 20% off for Teacher Appreciation Week.
  • Logan’s Roadhouse - From now through May 12, this steakhouse chain is offering 20% off one entrée for teachers with a valid ID.
  • Grimaldi’s Pizzeria - Teachers with a valid ID on May 9 will receive 15% off all orders. However, this cannot be combined with other discounts.
  • Insomnia Cookies - Teachers with a valid ID can get a buy one get one free deal on Classic Cookies when they buy in store from now through May 11.
  • Potbelly - Teachers can get a free cookie or a regular-sized fountain drink when they buy any entrée and show an ID in store.
  • McAlister’s Deli - Participating stores are offering a free Big tea when educators show a teacher’s badge or ID. The offer is only available in store and for takeout orders and can only be used for tea.
  • Tiff’s Treats - Use the code “15TIFFS” to get 15% off cookie orders on May 9.
  • Sonic - The burger chain has a special Sonic Teachers’ Circle Rewards program on the app. When teachers sign up on May 9, they can get some special offers, including a free snack or side with purchase, a buy one get one free Sonic Blast and a $1.99 Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburger.

Always check with your local establishment to ensure they are offering the deal at that location.

