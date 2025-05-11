Skip to main content
AMBER Alert issued for missing 15-year-old last seen in Pflugerville

Daela Diaz was last seen on Friday in the 17600 block of Cipremount Lane in Pflugerville, Texas

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

Daela Diaz, 15, was last seen Friday, May 9, in the 17600 block of Cipremont Lane in Pflugerville, Texas. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas – An AMBER Alert was issued for a missing 15-year-old girl last seen in Pflugerville, Texas.

Daela Diaz was last seen at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 9, in the 17600 block of Cipremount Lane.

She was last seen wearing a black dress with black and white Jordan brand tennis shoes, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Diaz is 5 feet, 4 inches tall. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on Diaz’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or contact the Pflugerville Police Department at 512-990-6700.

KSAT DEALS