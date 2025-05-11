AMBER Alert issued for missing 15-year-old last seen in Pflugerville

Daela Diaz, 15, was last seen Friday, May 9, in the 17600 block of Cipremont Lane in Pflugerville, Texas.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas – An AMBER Alert was issued for a missing 15-year-old girl last seen in Pflugerville, Texas.

Daela Diaz was last seen at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 9, in the 17600 block of Cipremount Lane.

She was last seen wearing a black dress with black and white Jordan brand tennis shoes, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Diaz is 5 feet, 4 inches tall. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on Diaz’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or contact the Pflugerville Police Department at 512-990-6700.