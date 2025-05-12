Man arrested in connection with pursuit that injured DPS trooper, department says

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities arrested a man in connection with a pursuit that injured a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper, according to DPS.

Mark Anthony Perez Vargas, 26, was charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle, evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence, the department stated.

Recommended Videos

Troopers attempted a traffic stop on Vargas’ Ford Mercury vehicle around 3:40 p.m. on Monday at the North General McMullen Drive and Tulane Drive intersection. However, DPS said that Vargas refused to stop and led the troopers on a pursuit.

The department said Vargas ultimately crashed into a Hyundai and came to a stop. Afterward, he fled from the scene on foot and was later taken into custody near the 2400 block of Cincinnati Avenue, according to DPS.

A DPS trooper suffered a leg injury during the pursuit and was taken to a local hospital for further treatment. No other injuries were reported.