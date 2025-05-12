Skip to main content
Man arrested in connection with pursuit that injured DPS trooper, department says

Mark Anthony Perez Vargas faces multiple charges

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Luis Cienfuegos, Photojournalist

Tags: Crash, DPS, West Side
North General McMullen Drive and Westminster Avenue (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities arrested a man in connection with a pursuit that injured a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper, according to DPS.

Mark Anthony Perez Vargas, 26, was charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle, evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence, the department stated.

Troopers attempted a traffic stop on Vargas’ Ford Mercury vehicle around 3:40 p.m. on Monday at the North General McMullen Drive and Tulane Drive intersection. However, DPS said that Vargas refused to stop and led the troopers on a pursuit.

The department said Vargas ultimately crashed into a Hyundai and came to a stop. Afterward, he fled from the scene on foot and was later taken into custody near the 2400 block of Cincinnati Avenue, according to DPS.

A DPS trooper suffered a leg injury during the pursuit and was taken to a local hospital for further treatment. No other injuries were reported.

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT.

Luis Cienfuegos is a photographer at KSAT 12.

