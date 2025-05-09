Helotes man arrested, accused of intoxication manslaughter in connection with deadly head-on crash, records show

KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – A Helotes man was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection with a fatal head-on crash, according to a crash report.

Robert Delmon Gray, 56, faces two intoxication manslaughter charges, records indicate.

A toxicology report showed that Gray was intoxicated on THC, amphetamine and methamphetamine.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 5 along State Highway 46 near Mile Marker 478, where the road curves with a 35 miles per hour speed limit.

The crash report said that Gray was heading eastbound when he drove his Ford F-150 out of the lane and collided with a vehicle going westbound.

The driver, 68-year-old Phillip Pena, and the passenger, 68-year-old Marcia Larochelle, inside the other vehicle, died as a result of the crash.

Gray was booked in the Kendall County Jail on Monday and has a $200,000 bond, records show.

