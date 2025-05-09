San Antonio motorcycle nonprofit honors family members killed in Kerr County crash

SAN ANTONIO – A local support group and nonprofit from San Antonio, the Fallen Riders, is preparing to help with a funeral procession in Kerr County next week.

Earlier this month, three members of the Cortez Family were hit and killed on their motorcycles by an alleged drunk driver.

Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety had responded to the four-vehicle crash just before 5 p.m. Saturday, May 3, on State Highway 27 at Bluff Creek.

A gray Toyota SUV was traveling eastbound on State Highway 27 when it crossed into the westbound lanes, striking three motorcycles head-on, DPS said.

The drivers of the motorcycles, Courtney Cortez, 25, Cody Cortez, 34, and Daniel Cortez Jr., 57, were all pronounced dead at the scene, DPS said. A passenger on one of the motorcycles was airlifted to a medical facility in San Antonio.

Jeanette Reyes, a motorcycle rider, says she formed Fallen Riders after losing her loved ones on their bikes.

Fallen Riders focuses on providing resources, funeral processions, volunteers, and connections with other families who have gone through the same loss.

“I think overall, it comes as a shock to everybody, right? It’s not like you can plan for this, as somebody that may have a terminal illness or anything,” Reyes said. “So it’s just a very fast roller coaster of emotions. And sometimes, they just need somebody to help navigate through some of that.”

Fallen Riders is preparing to help with a funeral procession service for the Cortez’s next week. They’re encouraging any riders in San Antonio who would like to join them on a trip from the city to Kerrville.

Reyes says she plans to continue to help other families who have also lost a loved one on a bike, all while offering proactive information to new riders and connecting them with a community that looks out for their well-being.

“You just never know that you have to be prepared for, and it doesn’t matter if the rider was at fault or not. The point is that it happened, so despite of how it happened, the pain is it’s going to hurt regardless.”

See below for a list of resources compiled by the organization.