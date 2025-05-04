Skip to main content
3 killed in Kerr County crash; Man charged with intoxication manslaughter, DPS says

Jeremy Wasson, 25, was arrested and booked into the Kerr County Jail

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Booking photo for Jeremy Wasson (Kerr County Jail)

KERR COUNTY, Texas – A man was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter after allegedly causing a crash in Kerr County that killed three people, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Troopers responded to the four-vehicle crash just before 5 p.m. Saturday on State Highway 27 at Bluff Creek, DPS said.

A gray Toyota SUV was traveling eastbound on State Highway 27 when it crossed into the westbound lanes, striking three motorcycles head-on, DPS said.

The drivers of the motorcycles, Courtney Cortez, 25, Cody Cortez, 34, and Daniel Cortez Jr., 57, were all pronounced dead at the scene, DPS said. A passenger on one of the motorcycles was airlifted to a medical facility in San Antonio.

The driver of the Toyota, Jeremy Wasson, 25, of San Antonio, was taken to a medical facility in Kerrville, DPS said.

Wasson was arrested and booked into the Kerr County Jail and charged with three counts of intoxication manslaughter and a count of intoxication assault.

His bond is set at $350,000, records show.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

