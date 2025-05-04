3 killed in Kerr County crash; Man charged with intoxication manslaughter, DPS says

KERR COUNTY, Texas – A man was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter after allegedly causing a crash in Kerr County that killed three people, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Troopers responded to the four-vehicle crash just before 5 p.m. Saturday on State Highway 27 at Bluff Creek, DPS said.

A gray Toyota SUV was traveling eastbound on State Highway 27 when it crossed into the westbound lanes, striking three motorcycles head-on, DPS said.

The drivers of the motorcycles, Courtney Cortez, 25, Cody Cortez, 34, and Daniel Cortez Jr., 57, were all pronounced dead at the scene, DPS said. A passenger on one of the motorcycles was airlifted to a medical facility in San Antonio.

The driver of the Toyota, Jeremy Wasson, 25, of San Antonio, was taken to a medical facility in Kerrville, DPS said.

Wasson was arrested and booked into the Kerr County Jail and charged with three counts of intoxication manslaughter and a count of intoxication assault.

His bond is set at $350,000, records show.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

