2 injured in motorcycle crash on Northwest Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Two people on a motorcycle ended up in the hospital after the driver laid the bike down to avoid hitting a turning car, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just after 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Pin Oak Drive and Oakdale.

Police said the motorcyclist was on Pin Oak Drive and tried to turn when they laid the bike down to avoid hitting another vehicle, causing both the rider and passenger to fall. They were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene, police said.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

