Local News

2 injured after 4-vehicle South Side crash involving 18-wheelers along Interstate 35, SAPD says

Police say injuries to both people are considered non-life-threatening; the lanes reopened on Thursday

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

San Antonio police said two people, including a 76-year-old woman, were injured in a Thursday morning crash that shut down Interstate 35 in both directions. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said two people, including a 76-year-old woman, were injured in a Thursday morning crash that shut down Interstate 35 in both directions.

The crash began just before 11:45 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 35 southbound near New Laredo Highway and Somerset Road.

In an updated report released Friday, officers said a Freightliner 18-wheeler traveling on the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 rear-ended a Kenworth 18-wheeler also traveling southbound.

Following the initial crash, authorities said the Freightliner crossed the interstate’s grassy median before crashing into a Dodge Caravan and a GMC Arcadia in the northbound lanes of I-35.

Police said the driver of the Freightliner and a 76-year-old woman in the GMC Arcadia were transported to a local hospital. According to SAPD, both suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The department said its investigation is ongoing.

