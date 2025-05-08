TRAFFIC ALERT: Double 18-wheeler crash closes I-35 South at New Laredo Highway

The northbound and southbound lanes of IH-35 South near Somerset Road and New Laredo Highway are closed after two 18-wheelers crashed.

SAN ANTONIO – The northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 35 South at New Laredo Highway and Somerset Road are closed after two 18-wheelers crashed, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 11:42 a.m. on the South Side.

Recommended Videos

While details are limited, SAPD Public Information Officer Ricardo Guzman said people can expect major delays, and they are advising people to seek alternate routes.

It’s unknown when lanes will reopen. Transguide cameras in the area showed heavy traffic.

In terms of injuries, a spokesperson with the San Antonio Fire Department said two people were transported as priority-one patients.

This is a developing story. KSAT-12 has a crew on the way and will update the article when more information becomes available.

For more information on traffic, you can click here to view our traffic page on KSAT.com. To view more on the current weather conditions, click here.

Click the links below for current road closures.