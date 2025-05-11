2 men hospitalized in critical condition after crash on I-35, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two men were hospitalized in critical condition following a crash on Interstate 35, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. Saturday in the 4300 block of I-35 northbound. Police said a white 2024 Nissan Sentra was traveling north in the second lane when it was struck from behind.

Police said the Nissan was struck by a red 2008 GMC Sierra that “failed to control its speed.”

“After the collision occurred, the unknown driver of the GMC fled from the location without rendering reasonable aid,” police said.

Police said the driver of the Nissan, a 57-year-old man, and a passenger in the Nissan, a man between 30 and 40 years old, were both taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. As of Sunday morning, both men are in critical condition.

Police said when the driver of the GMC is located, they will face two counts of collision involving serious bodily injury.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

