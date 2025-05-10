Driver in critical condition after crashing into semi-trailer on I-35, SAPD says

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A driver was hospitalized in critical condition after crashing into a semi-trailer on Interstate 35, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened around 11:40 p.m. Friday in the 8400 block of I-35 South. Police said a Jeep was traveling southbound when it lost control and hit a guard rail.

Police said the crash caused the vehicle to “rotate out of control” when it crashed into the back of a semi-trailer that was parked on the shoulder of the highway.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to a hospital. It’s unclear if any other injuries were reported.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

