Skip to main content
Clear icon
73º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Driver in critical condition after crashing into semi-trailer on I-35, SAPD says

Crash happened late Friday night

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crash, Interstate 35, SAPD
FILE - A police vehicle flashes its lights in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A driver was hospitalized in critical condition after crashing into a semi-trailer on Interstate 35, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened around 11:40 p.m. Friday in the 8400 block of I-35 South. Police said a Jeep was traveling southbound when it lost control and hit a guard rail.

Recommended Videos

Police said the crash caused the vehicle to “rotate out of control” when it crashed into the back of a semi-trailer that was parked on the shoulder of the highway.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to a hospital. It’s unclear if any other injuries were reported.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Gabby Jimenez headshot

Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS