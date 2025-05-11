Skip to main content
Local News

Motorcyclist killed after hitting curb on State Highway 151 access road, San Antonio police say

Crash happened Saturday morning

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

FILE - A police vehicle flashes its lights in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist was killed after hitting a curb on the State Highway 151 access road, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. Saturday. Police said the motorcyclist was riding a 2008 Honda CBR 600 in the 5700 block of State Highway 151, traveling westbound on the access road.

The motorcyclist was traveling “at a high rate of speed” when they hit the right curb and went off the roadway into a grassy area, police said, causing the motorcyclist to be ejected.

Police said the motorcyclist, who has not been identified as of Sunday morning, was pronounced dead at the scene by the San Antonio Fire Department.

“There were no criminal elements to this crash, at this time,” police said Sunday.

Additional information was not immediately available.

About the Author
Gabby Jimenez headshot

Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.

