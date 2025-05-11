Motorcyclist killed after hitting curb on State Highway 151 access road, San Antonio police say

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist was killed after hitting a curb on the State Highway 151 access road, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. Saturday. Police said the motorcyclist was riding a 2008 Honda CBR 600 in the 5700 block of State Highway 151, traveling westbound on the access road.

The motorcyclist was traveling “at a high rate of speed” when they hit the right curb and went off the roadway into a grassy area, police said, causing the motorcyclist to be ejected.

Police said the motorcyclist, who has not been identified as of Sunday morning, was pronounced dead at the scene by the San Antonio Fire Department.

“There were no criminal elements to this crash, at this time,” police said Sunday.

Additional information was not immediately available.

