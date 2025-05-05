Skip to main content
Local News

Driver killed in head-on crash on Southeast Side identified

Emiliano Salas Gomez, 23, died Wednesday night

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was killed in a head-on crash on the Southeast Side has been identified.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the driver killed Wednesday night as Emiliano Salas Gomez, 23.

The crash happened just before 9:45 p.m. in the 4100 block of South WW White Road, between Southeast Military Drive and Loop 410.

Police said Gomez was driving a Nissan Versa northbound on WW White when he veered into the southbound lanes. He crashed head-on with a Nissan Altima, police said.

Gomez was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second driver suffered minor injuries but was not taken to the hospital, police said.

