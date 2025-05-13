3 San Antonio council members request independent review of Public Works Department

SAN ANTONIO – Three City of San Antonio council members are coming together to call for a review of the Public Works Department.

According to a news release, councilwomen Sukh Kaur (District 1), Teri Castillo (District 5) and Marina Alderete Gavino (District 7) are pushing for the independent review.

They asked City Manager Erik Walsh to “initiate and direct” the review to address residents’ communication and transparency concerns with the council, the news release said.

“The voices of our community are clear: they need better communication, a clearer process, and faster responses from the Public Works Department,” Kaur said in a statement. “We are taking action to make sure their concerns are heard.”

The city said the review would address what it described as its own “inconsistent communication” on project timelines and explain why some infrastructure improvements may have been delayed.

“Our goal is to streamline and enhance communication, project delivery, and project management to support the successful implementation of our critical infrastructure initiatives,” Castillo said in the release.

Officials said a potential review would include reevaluating the city’s 2022 bond projects and allow for more accessibility during the “project process.”

“As a Council, we are responsible stewards of residents’ taxpayer dollars – we owe it to them to hold our departments to a high standard of transparency and accountability,” Alderete Gavito said in the release. “This review is a much-needed step to improve our processes, deliver on our commitments of residents’ needs, and ensure we stay within budget.”

