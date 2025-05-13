9-year-old who alerted family of house fire recognized by San Antonio Fire Department

A 9-year-old Wilson Elementary student was recognized by the San Antonio Fire Department on Monday for her quick thinking that helped save a family from a house fire.

SAN ANTONIO – A 9-year-old Wilson Elementary student was recognized by the San Antonio Fire Department on Monday for her quick thinking that helped save a family from a house fire.

In January, Viviana Castilleja was traveling with her family on Edison Drive when she saw flames shooting from the top of a house, according to a San Antonio Independent School District news release.

Castilleja told her mom what she saw, the release said. They approached the home and knocked on the door and let the residents know their chimney was on fire.

Viviana Castilleja was recognized by SAFD for helping save a family from a house fire. She even got to try on the chief’s jacket the day she notified the residents. (Courtesy of SAISD)

The residents immediately evacuated and Castilleja’s mother called 911.

Castilleja was recognized by SAFD on Monday morning at her school.

The fourth grader has attended Wilson Elementary since kindergarten, according to SAISD, and is in music club, chess club, robotics and Gifted and Talented education.

The school, she said, is in her family’s genes, and is even where her parents met.

For anyone who finds themselves in a similar situation, Castilleja gave the following advice: “If you see a fire, tell an adult immediately so they can call 911 and tell them to evacuate.”

