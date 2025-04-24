SAFD Investigation Unit earns international recognition for fire prevention efforts

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Fire Department’s Investigation Unit is receiving international recognition for its critical work in fire investigation and prevention — an impressive achievement for a team that has existed since December 2020.

The unit was recently named “Investigator of the Year” by the International Association of Arson Investigators. It is a prestigious award honoring their dedication to uncovering the causes of fires and using that data to keep the community safe.

Lieutenant Paul Ramos, who supervises the SAFD Investigation Unit, said he’s incredibly proud of the team.

“Really, really proud of them,” he said. “The continuing service that these guys are doing ... capturing more data and being able to use it in useful ways.”

Unlike traditional arson teams that only investigate fires when criminal activity is suspected, this specialized unit responds to all fire incidents, collecting crucial evidence and data at the scene — no matter the cause. Their work provides not only investigative support but also some closure to victims.

“If there’s a fire at your house, part of the closure on that — it’s a bad situation, but having closure and knowing why the fire started is a big thing for them,” Ramos said.

The SAFD Investigation Unit is pioneering a more proactive approach that blends firefighting with in-depth analysis.

“What we’re trying to transition into now is a proactive department,” Ramos said. “We still go out, fight the fire, but we also want to know why the fire started, how it started, and where it started.”

This commitment to investigation is backed by comprehensive data collection.

Investigators fill out detailed case information, including response types and who responded to ultimate cause determinations.

Glenn Frost, a fire investigator with the SAFD Investigation Unit, noted the scale of their work.

“We’ve investigated by year, by city council district,” Frost said. “As you can see, the grand total in four and a half years is 1,969.”

Out of those nearly 2,000 cases, 60 to 70 percent were accidental — fires that might have been prevented with the right interventions.

“When you talk about accidental fires, those are fires that possibly can be prevented,” Ramos said. “So, it’s very vital for us to be able to keep the data.”

That’s precisely why the SAFD Investigation Unit stood out to the International Association of Arson Investigators.

“I was told one of the biggest reasons we received the award was because we are using that data in a useful way — in a risk reduction way — to help the community,” Ramos said.

For Frost and the rest of the team, the recognition is more than just a trophy — it’s a validation of more than four years of relentless work.

“This is amazing because it’s confirmation of what we’ve been doing,” Frost said.

As fires continue to affect San Antonio residents, the SAFD Investigation Unit remains on the frontlines — not just putting out flames but piecing together the story behind them and preventing future fires.

