Swing away: Flamingo Club on South Side gives kids new opportunities to play golf for free

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re waking up early to hit the links, there is a group of boys and girls you may see on the course soon.

The Flamingo Club on the South Side is a nonprofit organization that helps underserved kids get into the game of golf.

KSAT’s RJ Marquez stopped by Mission del Lago to hit the course with these kids who are getting golf opportunities that others have not had in the past.

Ray Garza is a lifelong South Side resident and Harlandale alum who founded On Par Golf, and through his business, decided he wanted to help younger generations get into the game for free.

In its first year, the club awarded over $17,000 worth of gear to young golfers, all for free for those who apply and qualify.

The club gives kids interested in golf their own set of custom-fitted clubs, golf apparel, and access to local courses. Earlier this month, kids participated in the first-ever flamingo club open.

The Flamingo Club also offers community events, clinics, and year-round opportunities for kids ages 6 to 12 to get involved. Click here for more information on the club.