Man shot, arrested after vehicle chase with multiple law enforcement agencies, Brownsville PD says

A 26-year-old man was injured after being shot during a chase with multiple law enforcement agencies, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

Brownsville Police Chief Felix Sauceda said Alberto Pintor Jr. was arrested in connection with the chase.

Sauceda did not mention what led up to the chase or where Pintor was shot, but he’s not expected to be arraigned anytime soon because of his injuries.

Police said Pintor’s weapon was recovered at the scene.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection assisted in the chase.

Further information on the incident was not readily available.

