Skip to main content
Clear icon
84º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Man shot, arrested after vehicle chase with multiple law enforcement agencies, Brownsville PD says

Suspect identified as Alberto Pintor Jr.

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: Shooting, Crime, Brownsville, DPS
Suspect was identified as Alberto Pintor Jr. (Copyright 2025 by KRGV & Noticias RGV - All rights reserved.)

A 26-year-old man was injured after being shot during a chase with multiple law enforcement agencies, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

Brownsville Police Chief Felix Sauceda said Alberto Pintor Jr. was arrested in connection with the chase.

Recommended Videos

Sauceda did not mention what led up to the chase or where Pintor was shot, but he’s not expected to be arraigned anytime soon because of his injuries.

Police said Pintor’s weapon was recovered at the scene.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection assisted in the chase.

Further information on the incident was not readily available.

Read also

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Spencer Heath headshot

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

email

Loading...

KSAT DEALS