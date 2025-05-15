Skip to main content
2 firefighters injured in fire at Northeast Side apartment complex, SAFD says

Firefighters are expected to be OK

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

Ricardo Moreno, Photojournalist

Tags: SAFD, Northeast Side, Fire
Two San Antonio firefighters were injured when a stairwell collapsed as they responded to a fire at a Northeast Side apartment complex on Thursday, May 15, 2025. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Two San Antonio firefighters were injured while responding to a fire at an apartment complex on the Northeast Side.

The fire was reported at around 1:45 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Rainbow Drive, near Austin Highway.

SAFD spokesperson Joe Arrington said the firefighters were injured when the stairwell collapsed.

One firefighter suffered an injury to the leg, and the other had a minor chest burn and an injury to the face.

They were taken to the hospital as a precaution and are expected to be OK. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but Arrington said it began in a vacant unit. At least one other unit was affected, which was also vacant.

No resident was displaced.

Arrignton said the fire was extinguished within 20 minutes and caused “significant damage” to two units.

Rebecca Salinas is the Digital Executive Producer at KSAT 12 News. A San Antonio native, Rebecca is an award-winning journalist who joined KSAT in 2019.

Ricardo Moreno Jr. is a photojournalist at KSAT. Ricardo, a San Antonio native, isn't just a journalist, he's also a screenwriter and filmmaker, bringing a unique perspective to the news. When Ricardo isn't reporting, you might find him working on his fitness or spending time with his family and his Chow Chow.

